WKU Pres calls for support from govt, corporate sector

The President of the World Karate and Kickboxing Union (WKU), Mr Klaus Nonnemacher, has called for proper investment and support to develop the numerous martial arts talents in Ghana.

Mr Nonnemacher, who is in the country for the two-day African Open Martial Art and Combat Sports tournament held at the Korean Sports Complex in Tema last week, said he was impressed with the level of talents exhibited by the Ghanaian athletes.

“All across the five events – judo, karate, kickboxing, taekwondo and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), they were impressive. They can be groomed to become world beaters,” he stated.

He said when the talents is properly managed with support of government and corporate sector, we could compete on the international stage and win laurels for Ghana.

The former world champion in different martial arts who was in the country for the first time said “the competition was really good just as the level of officiating.”

He said Africa was endowed with great talents and the African Open Championships was the first step towards raising those talents for world championships.

He commended organisers for the first championship, adding that they would look forward to have some of the athletes for the upcoming world championships in Canada in October.

The WKU, he said was one of the biggest sporting organisations in the world with over 70 countries under the union.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE