Govt remains committed to completing Takoradi PTC interchange project

April 26, 2024
The government remains committed to completing the PTC interchange project   in Takoradi in the Western Region, Minister, Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has assured.

He added that, the project would be completed to provide reliefs to Sekondi-Takoradi residents and travelling public in the catchment area and beyond.

PTC Takoradi project, a three- tier interchange projects, is the first of its kind in the Western Region, but had temporary stalled, causing inconvenience to commuters in the metropolis.

Mr Asenso-Boakye gave the assurance on Wednesday when he inspected progress of work on the PTC interchange, although no timelines given.

He expressed satisfaction with the work, which, he said, was about 80 percent completed, saying that the rest of the work would be tackled.

The minister noted that the project which  started  in August  2022, was stalled  in 2023, because  of  challenges government faced with budgets as  the creditors  withdrew their supports and since then, the  contractor had not been on site.

Mr Asenso-Boakye indicated to journalists that government had started an engagement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to find way forward for the completion of the project.

He stated that  “Government   recognizes this crisis, this is a major issue.–We have been  working  on  new credits  —  and as soon as possible  we  secure  the necessary  funds to complete  the projects.”

He announced that   the government had decided to cede part of the Syno Hydro contract and give it to another contractor to undertake some minimal interventions on some critical areas in the interchange area, which had become a source of worry to residents and the travelling public.

“We are looking for  a  different funding  and another  contractor to complete  some minimal intervention  to  reduce the inconveniences and also  provide reliefs to the residents  and the  general public. And I am committed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the design and construction of selected roads including the Sekondi-Takoradi road, executed  by Viabuild Africa NV with ADK Consortium as consultants, is  progressing steadily, with works so far pegged at 47 percent completed.

Engineers reported that 65 million Euros project, which began on August 15, 2024, was expected to completed in 24 months.

Funding agency is Belfius Bank SA/NV and KBC Bank.

Recongnising the importance of road transport in facilitating socio- economic development of the nation, the government set out the National Transport policy to create an integrated efficient, cost effective and sustainable transport system responsive to the needs of society, supporting growth and poverty reduction.

It is in line with this vision that the road agencies had created the projects to improve accessibility and reliability of road transport users in the twin city of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region.

Experts said Sekondi-Takoradi, had over the years experienced congestion and  poor conditions of road networks with limited alternative  routes,  resulting in long travel time and high  operating cost between the metropolis and the Takoradi  port.

Scope of work includes drainage, bridges and footbridges, earthworks, layerwork,  asphalt and  concrete works would span  the Axim Road, the Shippers Council Road, the Adiembra Road, the De-Graft Johnson Road and the Harbour Road.

Briefing Mr Asenso-Boakye at the project site at the Essei Lagoon area, the Resident Engineer for ADK Consortium, Seth Owiredu Okyere said the 21 km of roads would be rehabilitated and constructed, and   also involve   5.8 km of supplementary roads.

Currently, he said, about 12.9 km of roads had started and was at various levels  of completion.

“The objective of the project is to improve the quality of life of citizens in Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and enhance economic activity at the port  by widening the roads that  provide direct  linkages between Sekondi and Takoradi and other selected roads,” Mr Okyere added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye told journalists “This is a  massive construction and  we are sure  that by August, a  substantial part of the  project will be completed  whilst by the end of the year by the end,  the rest of the project will be completed.”

Pics 1,2,3 show sections  of the PTC Interchange project. The Mr Asenso-Boakye(middle) and Mr Darko-Mensah(right) at the PTC Interchange site at the Goil Filling station,Takoradi.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI

