Govt remains committed to completing Takoradi PTC interchange project

The government remains committed to completing the PTC interchange project in Takoradi in the Western Region, Minister, Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has assured.

He added that, the project would be completed to provide reliefs to Sekondi-Takoradi residents and travelling public in the catchment area and beyond.

PTC Takoradi project, a three- tier interchange projects, is the first of its kind in the Western Region, but had temporary stalled, causing inconvenience to commuters in the metropolis.

Mr Asenso-Boakye gave the assurance on Wednesday when he inspected progress of work on the PTC interchange, although no timelines given.

He expressed satisfaction with the work, which, he said, was about 80 percent completed, saying that the rest of the work would be tackled.

The minister noted that the project which started in August 2022, was stalled in 2023, because of challenges government faced with budgets as the creditors withdrew their supports and since then, the contractor had not been on site.

Mr Asenso-Boakye indicated to journalists that government had started an engagement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to find way forward for the completion of the project.

He stated that “Government recognizes this crisis, this is a major issue.–We have been working on new credits — and as soon as possible we secure the necessary funds to complete the projects.”

He announced that the government had decided to cede part of the Syno Hydro contract and give it to another contractor to undertake some minimal interventions on some critical areas in the interchange area, which had become a source of worry to residents and the travelling public.

“We are looking for a different funding and another contractor to complete some minimal intervention to reduce the inconveniences and also provide reliefs to the residents and the general public. And I am committed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the design and construction of selected roads including the Sekondi-Takoradi road, executed by Viabuild Africa NV with ADK Consortium as consultants, is progressing steadily, with works so far pegged at 47 percent completed.

Engineers reported that 65 million Euros project, which began on August 15, 2024, was expected to completed in 24 months.

Funding agency is Belfius Bank SA/NV and KBC Bank.

Recongnising the importance of road transport in facilitating socio- economic development of the nation, the government set out the National Transport policy to create an integrated efficient, cost effective and sustainable transport system responsive to the needs of society, supporting growth and poverty reduction.

It is in line with this vision that the road agencies had created the projects to improve accessibility and reliability of road transport users in the twin city of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region.

Experts said Sekondi-Takoradi, had over the years experienced congestion and poor conditions of road networks with limited alternative routes, resulting in long travel time and high operating cost between the metropolis and the Takoradi port.

Scope of work includes drainage, bridges and footbridges, earthworks, layerwork, asphalt and concrete works would span the Axim Road, the Shippers Council Road, the Adiembra Road, the De-Graft Johnson Road and the Harbour Road.

Briefing Mr Asenso-Boakye at the project site at the Essei Lagoon area, the Resident Engineer for ADK Consortium, Seth Owiredu Okyere said the 21 km of roads would be rehabilitated and constructed, and also involve 5.8 km of supplementary roads.

Currently, he said, about 12.9 km of roads had started and was at various levels of completion.

“The objective of the project is to improve the quality of life of citizens in Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and enhance economic activity at the port by widening the roads that provide direct linkages between Sekondi and Takoradi and other selected roads,” Mr Okyere added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye told journalists “This is a massive construction and we are sure that by August, a substantial part of the project will be completed whilst by the end of the year by the end, the rest of the project will be completed.”

Pics 1,2,3 show sections of the PTC Interchange project. The Mr Asenso-Boakye(middle) and Mr Darko-Mensah(right) at the PTC Interchange site at the Goil Filling station,Takoradi.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI