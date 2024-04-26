Nkoo Joseph elected GPL clubs’ representative on GHALCA ExCo

Mr Nkoo Joseph, an officer of the Social Security and National In­surance Trust (SSNIT), has been elected as the Representative of Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs on the Ex­ecutive Committee (ExCo) of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

Mr Joseph, the National Coordinator of the SSNIT Footballers Registration processes, replaces Mr Edmund Ackah, the General Manager of Samartex FC, current leaders of the GPL.

This followed his victory at a GHALCA by-election held in March following the resignation of some GHALCA officials including Mr Ackah, a former Asante Kotoko bigwig, Linda Ansong who was the Treasurer for GHALCA and Eugene Noble Neol, a representative of Division One League (DOL) clubs.

Messrs Ackah and Noble Neol resigned to contest for the Ghana Football Associa­tion (GFA) Executive Committee election as Premier League and DOL representa­tives in 2023.

Noble Neol emerged victorious but Edmund Ackah lost.

Mr Joseph joins the GHALCA ranks with his rich experience in the game, having worked as Communication Team member of the Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC-2017), the Brong & Ahafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC-2017-2019), and currently the Accra Representative of Berekum Chelsea FC.

He also worked as Greater Accra chair­man of the Sports Callers Association of Ghana (2006-2010); National President of the Sports Callers Association of Ghana; Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kotoko Hot Circle 2 (2004-2007); Chairman of Hot Circle 2, Kotoko (2010-2018); Media Committee Member of the National Circles Council of Kotoko (2017-2019); Communication Team Member of Kotoko management in Dr Kyei’s management under Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

