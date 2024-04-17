Ghana out of Futsal AFCON

Ghana’s hopes in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations were dashed after a loss to Angola on Monday.

In a crucial match, Ghana aimed to secure a win to advance from the group stage, but they suffered an 11-3 defeat.

Angola, already with three points from a win against Zambia, dom­inated the game against Ghana, ending their tournament journey.

With six points, Angola finished behind group leaders, Morocco, who defeated Zambia as well.

Ghana, unable to secure any point in the tournament, suffered defeats to Zambia, hosts, Morocco, and now Angola.

For a country that has just a year-old Futsal League, the expe­rience at the tournament will only help in the development of the sport in the West African country.

In the upcoming semi-finals, Morocco will play the Group B runners-up, while Angola will meet the Group B winners, both matches scheduled for Friday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall. –Ghanafa.org