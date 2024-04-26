We will revamp Prestea, Bogoso mines – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, says the government is working assidu­ously with crucial stakeholders to revamp the Prestea and Bogoso mines, to promote the job security of the workers, a statement from the Ministry has said.

The minister gave the assurance when some members of the Mine Workers Union picketed at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources yesterday, to express their displeasure about the closure of operations of the mine which served as a source of employment for many in the two communities.

The statement copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said the Bogoso and Prestea Mines were acquired by Future Global Resources (FGR) in October, 2020 from Golden Star Resources, and due to some financial challenges, operations at the mine came to a halt in December 2023.

It said the company was in debt and workers’ salaries had not been paid for several months.

The statement said the Ministry and the Minerals Commission had been working with the company and other stakeholders to pay all the debts the company owed and revive the mine.

It said the Ministry had sched­uled a fortnightly meeting with the leadership of the company to track progress of work towards revamp­ing the mine.

“The Ministry is confident that, working together with the com­pany and other stakeholders, the Mine can be revamped within the shortest possible time,” the state­ment said and called on “All stake­holders to lend the needed support to government and the company to revamp the mine, protect the em­ployment of the workers, and the livelihoods of those who depend on the mines.”

It said in January 2024, the company submitted a proposal to restructure the company, and raise up to $150,000,000.00 to pay its creditors and bring the mine back to life.

“After several consultations, gov­ernment took the view that if the company is able to raise the said capital and inject it into the mine, it will be the most efficient means of revamping the mine within the shortest possible time,” the state­ment said.

“Accordingly, by a letter dated April 17, 2024 and signed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, Member of Parliament, the company was given 120 days to raise the capital, revamp the mine and ensure that it operates to full capacity,” the statement said.

Therefore, the statement said the was to submit evidence, to the satisfaction of the Minister and the Minerals Commission, of financial resources available to pay creditors and operate the Mine, within the said 120 days, and to ensure that the mine was fully operational before the expiration of the said 120 days.

On the issue of unpaid salaries, the statement said the company had been given two weeks to com­mence the payment of all out­standing salaries owed to workers, and to complete the payment of outstanding salaries not later than May 30, 2024.

“The Ministry has taken note of a Memo issued by the company to its employees, dated April 24, 2024, giving notice of the immediate payment of December and January salaries, and to complete the pay­ment of all outstanding salaries by May 30, 2024, in accordance with the Conditional Approval,” the statement said.

