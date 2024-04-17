Danny List Foundation holds clinic for 60 kids

Danny List, a Ghanaian professional golfer based in the United States, over the weekend held a golf clinic for young golfers at the Achimota Golf Driving Range.

The ‘Junior Golf Clinic’, as it was dubbed, was undertaken under the auspicies of the Danny List Foundation, a golf talent devel­opment team, and attracted over 60 young golfers drawn from the various golf communities in Accra.

Danny List (in front) with a section of the kids at the Achimota golf driving range

The aim was to scout for golf talent, groom and develop them into world beaters.

Guided by List the golfer, the kids were taken through several rudiments of the sport and were given the freehand to practice a few of the lessons taught.

Addressing the media and other guests present, List, currently the only Ghanaian playing in the USA PGA Tour, said the clinic was to provide opportunities for the young golfers to emerge from Ghana to take the international stage by storm.

“Ghanaian golfers are very talented. The only thing they lack is exposure. The aim of this foundation is to give everyone here in Ghana an equal opportunity to hone their talents and challenge the big players in the United States and other places,” he said.

He also said the foundation had secured a land for a state-of-the-art golf academy, the first of its kind in West Africa.

“This will be a place where kids will play for free, they will get the training they need, and every kind of support that would take them to the very top in the sport,” he added.

According to him, work would soon begin to get the academy ready in the coming months.

Madam Angela List, co-founder of the foundation, said she was content having seen the kids excit­ed to learn the sport.

She said the academy would give young golfers the opportunity to showcase their talents to the rest of the world.

