51ST CoST confab opens in Sekondi

The 51st Constrction Sector Infrastructure Transparency Initiative, (CoST) International Board Meeting has opened in Sekondi in the Western Region.

It is on the theme: “Enhancing infrastructure transparency through the CoST Approach- Achievements and Lessons from Sekondi/Takoradi and across the Globe.”

It aimed to take stock of their past activities both at the sub and national government levels, and to examine and better improve civic participation.

The hosting of the 51st CoST International Board Meeting is an opportunity for Ghana to showcase the sub-national experience of CoST Sekondi-Takoradi and facilitate peer-learning for other sub-national programmes within the CoST network.

It would also highlight impact stories, adoption of CoST tools and standards, and successful multi-stakeholder collaborations to enhance capacity and promote effective governance in local infrastructure projects.

The CoST approach, mainly focuses on the infrastructure sector of national and sub-national members, and helps to improve transparency, accountability, which eventually achieve quality infrastructure

to better the lives of citizens.

CoST, a global initiative with 20 members across four continents, also supports open and competitive procurement practices.

In his address, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly(STMA) Manager for CoST, Mr. Isaac Aidoo, mentioned that the CoST programme had contributed greatly to the development of the Infrastructure sector in the metropolis.

The STMA, he said, was the first subnational entity to be accepted into the CoST and had driven positive Infrastructure delivery since its participation in 2018.

The Metropolitan Executive, STMA, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah, said CoST had helped to spur change in the metropolis and also propel the metropolis to work tirelessly in line with aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Issah pledged that the City would continue to be accountable to the people so that together the Assembly could deliver better infrastructure to uplift the standard of living, build stronger economies and better lives.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Chris Poortman, who was impressed about the ongoing projects in STAM said “Your city has shown a real commitment to infrastructure development and is actively buoyant.”

He encouraged the team to continue to strive in attaining quality Infrastructure for its people.

Mr. Portman said , sustaining the CoST project in the Sekondi-Takoradi was becoming a challenge, since many projects had been rolled-

out, equally requiring financial assistance.

He prayed that consultation and bilateral talks with some partners would yield some fruits to ensure that the programme was sustained.

CoST Regional Manager for Africa, Ms. Olive Kabatwairwe, noted how the STMA had worked with the CoST commitments to improve project publishing to enhance infrastructure transparency.

She believed the multi- stakeholder group had helped largely to build integrity and control the crisis of trust issues between government and the citizenry.

Ms. Kabatwairwe called on the team in Ghana to effectively use technology to ensure proactive disclosures.

The Coordinating Director, STMA, Mr. Innocent Haligah, who received a plaque of appreciation from the international secretariat on behalf of the Assembly, assured that the assembly was focused on project implementation.

The Multi-Stakeholder Group was also honoured for directing the affairs of the CoST in the metropolis over the last five years.

