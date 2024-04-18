CAS to announce George Afriyie’s disqualification verdict in May

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its judgment regarding George Afriyie’s disqualification from the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential race in May, according to a report filed by JoySports.

According to the report, CAS indicated that its decision would be conveyed to the concerned parties either by the end of April or early May.

The email excerpt read, “This final award is expected at the end of April/beginning of May.”

Additionally, it stated, “Do not hesitate to contact us again in a month’s time.”

The station’s sources, how­ever, disclosed in February 2024 that the verdict would be delivered on Monday, May 13, 2024, per a communication to the parties.

The GFA Elections Com­mittee cited his failure to meet some of the stipulated require­ments as the grounds for his ineligibility.

An appeal lodged at the Appeals Committee, contend­ing that the Committee had misinterpreted the criteria for contesting the GFA Presidency, along with alleged breaches of natural justice and fair hearing, was dismissed.

This dismissal paved the way for Kurt Okraku to run for the position unopposed.

The decision forced Mr Afriyie to seek redress at CAS, and also filed an application for interlocutory injunction on the election process in order to maintain the status quo until the sports adjudicatory body awards a decision on the matter.

The GFA, however, pro­ceeded to Tamale to organise the elections in October 2023, where Mr Okraku was re-elected for a second tenure unopposed.

Subsequently, George Afriyie proceeded to CAS, with the de­cision expected to be rendered in early May. –JoySports