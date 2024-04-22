Yeboah double powers Legon Cities over Hearts  …as Kotoko stop Samartex

Two-second half strikes from Albert Yeboah gave Legon Cit­ies a hard-fought win over Hearts of Oak on matchday-27 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Saturday.

Yeboah grabbed a sensational brace to break down the Phobi­ans to maintain their unbeaten run at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The forward opened the scor­ing for the Royals in the 54th minute before adding the second through a thumping header 12 minutes later to seal victory at home.

The win sees Legon Cities climb to 11th place on the table, while Hearts of Oak now sit in 10th position.

It’s a big result for Paa Kwesi ­Fabin’s men who look forward to their next match against Berekum Chelsea at the same venue with optimism.

The Hearts’ stifling defence frustrated Legon Cities before Albert Yeboah finally broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half and put the game be­yond the visitors with the second in the 64th minute.

Meanwhile Asante Kotoko­bounced back yesterday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi where they secured a 1-0 win over league leaders Samartex to end their losing streak.

Midfielder Enock Morrison converted from the spot in the second half the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere, Karela United were held 1-1 at home by Accra Lions at the NaaSherigaPark on Satur­day.

Mohammed Asigiri’s opener was cancelled by Dominic Am­ponsah as the visitors extended their good run of form against

the Premier League strugglers.

United broke the deadlock after the hour mark through the dy­namic Asigiri, who smashed home from inside the box.

But the lead lasted just four minutes after Dominic Amponsah scored from a rebound as the two teams shared the spoils.

Accra Lions have now jumped to fourth on the league table, leaving the Pride and Passion just a point above the drop zone.