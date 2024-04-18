Kotoko fans disrupt team’s training ahead of Samartex clash

All is not well in the camp of the Porcu­pine Warriors, Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC, as supporters intensify calls for the dismissal of the Head Coach, Dr Prosper Ogum, over the club’s poor showing.

It was quite a scene at the Adako Jachie training ground on Tuesday, as a section of the supporters massed up and ‘seized power’, preventing the playing body and technical team from training on the pitch.

The team was scheduled to train at 3pm on Tuesday but players and technical team arrived around 2.50PM to meet the sup­porters with red scarfs in a very angry mood.

Initially, they prevented every single member of the team, playing body and technical members from entering the pitch.

But after, Mr Emmanuel Daso­beri, Administrative Manager of the team, pleaded with the fans, the fans reached a decision to allow only the players to enter the pitch.

In fact, Dr Ogum and his Assis­tant, David Ocloo, were not present.

The Team Manager and goalkeep­ers’ trainer, Asare Wilson and Imoro respectively, were the only ones allowed to get down from the bus.

Following that Nana Apinka, Kontomponiaferehene, a member of the Interim Management’s Com­mittee, came around and engaged with the fans before the players were allowed to train on the pitch.

Asante Kotoko, in the second round of the Ghana Premier League, have won only a match, drawn one and lost seven out of nine games.

According to the fans that stormed the grounds, the current Kotoko team was not the one they knew, and advised the Head Coach to stay away from the club.

The development is preceding Kotoko’s next clash with leaders, Samartex FC, on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Samartex beat Kotoko 1-0 in the first leg and are poised to improve their performance to cause a stir in Kumasi.

But the Assistant Coach has expressed confidence that the team would bounce back to winning ways.

He said in an interview on a local radio station that they were geared up for the upcoming clash with Samartex.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI