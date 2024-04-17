Pomposo Royals grab 2nd Ashanti Region Women’s T20 League title

Pomposo Royals have clinched their second Ashanti Re­gion Senior Women’s T20 Cricket League title after amassing eight points to top the table after a rather fierce single round robin league, which attracted six Senior Women’s Teams at the KNUST Obuasi Cricket Oval.

Pomposo, led by Captain of the senior women’s national team, Rhyda Ofori Amanfo, managed a draw in their last game on Saturday against Tutuka Queens.

The victors batted first, having won the toss and had things under control in the second innings with great restriction which saw Tutuka Queens captain, Rozabel Asumadu, dismissed before the end.

Beatrice Oduro came on and kept things under control but lost her partners, until she was bowled on the last ball by Ernestina Tagoe, as they needed 1 run to win.

Pomposo Royals won their first league title in November 2021 also with eight points but lost the 2022 edition to Royal Batters.

In other matches, Wawasi Elites lost to White Hawks in an in­teresting game that saw Captain of Wawasi Elites dismissed for a golden duck. Wawasi scored 77/9 and White Hawks achieved 78/7 in 14.4 overs to win by three wickets.

However, the game between Central Divas and defending cham­pions, Royal Batter, was rained -off and points were shared.

The President of Obuasi Sports Club, Mr John Williams, in the company of the senior women’s national team coach, Obed Harvey, presented the trophy to Rhyda Ofori Amanfo and congratulated her for their achievement.

In the individual awards, Rhyda was decorated with the Best Batter accolade with 71 runs from four innings and an average of 17 runs.

Elizabeth Annor of Royal Bat­ters was adjudged the Best Fielder while Wawasi Elites’ captain, Rashidatu Salia, walked home with a double; Best Bowler (taking 10 wickets in 5 matches) and Player of the season (scoring 41 runs and taking 3 catches).

New Club, Central Divas, main­tained their second spot with six points, while White Hawks follow with five points. Tutuka Queens and Royal Batters settled for fourth and fifth respectively with four points each, while Wawasi Elites finished bottom with three points.

With a third season done, the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) hopes to bring some intensity into the women’s game in Ghana to compete with top teams in Africa.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

