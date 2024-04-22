‘Be proud, happy for Olympics’

The Board Chairman of Ac­cra Great Olympics, Major (rtd)AmarkaiAmarteifio, has hailed the peace and unity within the club, insisting that, “these are the requisite factors to return the club to its formidable days.”

According to the veteran sports administrator, the future looks bright for the club if these virtues were maintained and the various organs of the club work with unity and harmony.

Maj. Amarteifio made the com­ment yesterday in a statement to commemorate the 70th anniversary celebration of the club that was founded on April 21, 1954.

In celebrating the milestone, Mr Amarteifio pointed out that the club had done its best to win some of the top laurels in the game on both local and international scenes, but have been unlucky in recent matches, adding that, “it’s unfortu­nate but is part of the game.”

Enumerating the club’s achieve­ment, the Board Chairman men­tioned its first trophy won in the first year –Temogen Cup – which was won after defeating Accra Hearts of Oak in 1954.

That, he said, was followed by a 1962 adventure when Olympics represented Ghana against the national team of Togo in 1962 in a match to mark their Independence Day celebration. Olympics won 2-1 in the match played in Lome.

“That was no mean achieve­ment,” he added.

The club also had its continental campaign, the height of which was a semifinal loss to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the African Clubs Cham­pionship (now CAF Champions League).

On the local scene, Olympics boast of two Premier League titles in 1970 and 1974; and three FA Cup winners’ medals-1975, 1983, and 1995, the Millennium Cup played under President John Agye­kumKuffuor and the 2023 Top 6 championship organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

All of these, Mr Amarteifio not­ed, were reasons why stakeholders of the club must remain confident and focused in driving the club to the top.

He congratulated the Directors, Management members, Technical team and players as well as support­ers who have contributed in making the Olympics story a rich one.

“The club is also grateful to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Ghana Football Associ­ation (GFA), sponsors – McDan Group of Companies and Blue Jeans, and other agencies that have travelled this journey with the Won­der Club.”

According to him, there are a lot to be happy and proud about, and urged fans to look forward to a bright future for the club.

BY ANDREW NORTEY