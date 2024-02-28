Twinstars Boxing Promotions to host maiden show at Weija

New boxing promotional outfit, Twinstars Boxing Promotions, is set to host its maiden show on March 30 at Weija in Accra.

It would feature eight thrilling bouts including a super lightweight national championship between Samuel Quaye and a yet-to-be announced opponent.

There would also be a super bantamweight contest between Aziz Seidu and Vandorf Okrah as well as Joseph Sackey and Daniel Otoo.

For cruiserweight, Dodzi Kemeh and Jon Power would battle it out for the bragging rights.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra to announce the pro­motions, the General Manager of Twinstars, Ms Lexis Opoku Agyemang, said the outfit was focused on promoting boxing talents within the area, the country and Africa.

“The intention is to move box­ing from the traditional areas like Bukom and ensure boxing lovers within Kasoa are given something to enjoy,” she added.

She called for corporate Ghana support as they looked forward to making a huge mark as far as box­ing in Ghana was concerned.

The Deputy Director of Com­munications for the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Michael Tetteh, (Golden Mike) said it had always been the vision of the GBA to take boxing to the doorsteps of every community.

“This is a huge achievement for us to have boxing at Weija. We have given Twinstars our full sup­port and commitment to them,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer for Twinstars, Ahmed Davis, urged boxing fans in the area to throng the venue in their numbers to make the event a success.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE