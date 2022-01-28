2nd ‘RideAfrique’ Accra Criterium for April 16

The second edition of the 2022 RideAfrique Accra Criterium has been slated for April 16, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 30 laps (105km) cycling race is being organized by one of Ghana’s biggest cycling clubs, Africa Connect Cycling Club (ACCC).

It is aimed at pushing cycling to greater heights as well as acknowledging and unearthing potential talents of riders.

An estimated 200 riders and more across the globe are expected to battle for honours.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RideAfrique and President of ACCC, Mr. Richard Agu said the winner of the competition will earn GH¢2,000, whilst second and third-placed cyclists take home GH¢1,500 and GH¢1,000 respectively including fitness trackers and a RideAfrique jersey.

There will also be a GH¢1,000 reward and Ride Afrique jersey for the youngest cyclist to complete a full ride whilst a female rider who completes 30 laps would equally receive a GH¢1,000 alongside a RideAfrique jersey.

Riders over the age of 50 years that complete the first 30 laps would be honoured with GH¢1,000 and a RideAfrique jersey in addition to medals and certificates for all the participants.

Mr. Richard Agu told the Times Sports that the organisers were ready to host a successful event, adding that all necessary and related equipment have been put in place ahead of the event.

He said some sponsorship had been secured, athletes’ welfare guaranteed and an agreement reached with the police to provide security.

Mr Agu disclosed that the response from cyclist towards the event has been positive and encouraging as they envisaged a massive turn-out.

He praised the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) for the support extended to them in the organization of the event.

Mr Agu called for a partnership with the Ghana Tourist Board (GTB), intimating that the event would open opportunities in the tourism arena to be cashed in by the GTB.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO