Serene Insurance supports Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Serene Insurance Ghana Limited has presented a personal accident insurance cov­er for 1000 participants at the second Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon fixed for July 29.

The package worth GH¢1,000,000 is to provide cover for 1000 athletes, at a unit cost GH¢1,000 per athlete.

The company would also pro­vide the organisers with 400 run­ning vests for the athletes, make a cash donation for the organisation of the event and a 90-day Travel Insurance Policy for the winner.

Mrs Mercy Naa Koshie Boam­pong, Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance said marathons were very significant for pro­moting tourism, good health and physical fitness.

He said marathons also help in promoting cities and towns across the world as well as festivals, add­ing that the event situated within the Homowo period offers wider coverage and greater benefits to all.

She said the decision to sup­port the event was driven by the enormous benefits which it brings in terms of promotion of fitness, health, tourism and sports.

Mr Henri Senyo Penni – Gener­al Manager of Medivents Consult, organisers of the event expressed appreciation to the insurance com­pany for the support.

Mr Penni assured that this year’s race would see a massive improve­ment in terms of the safety and security of athletes.

He announced that aside the 21-Kilometer race, which is the flagship event, there would be 10km and 5km races as well.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is set for Saturday, July 29, from the Accra Sports Stadium to Mantse Agbonaa, James Town, and forms part of activities to mark the annual Homowo festival.