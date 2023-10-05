Women’s 2023/24 FA Cup match dates announced

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced match dates for the 2023/24 Women’s FA Cup competition.

According to an FA state­ment, this year’s edition of the competition will kick start on December 1-4, 2023 with the round of 64 matches.

The round of 32 games will be played on January 5-8, 2024 with the next round also sched­uled for March 1-6, 2024.

It said the quarter final matches will be played April 5-8, 2023 before the semifinals which will also be played May 3-6, 2024.

The final match of this year’s Women’s FA Cup will be played on May 31- June 3, 2024.