Ouattara scores brace in B. Chelsea win over Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea scored three second half goals to beat champions Asante Ko­toko 3-0 at the Golden City Park on Friday.

Champions Asante Kotoko went into the game looking for the three points following a goalless draw against King Faisal in their previ­ous League encounter.

The Porcupine Warriors played without Captain Richard Boadu as Abdullahi Gazali started Danlad Ibrahim ahead of Frederick Asare in goal.

Eric Zeze, Matheus de Souza and Nicholas Osei-Bonsu missed the game due to injury.

Also in the lineup for Asante Kotoko were Richmond Lamptey, Mohammed Sherrif and Rocky Dwamena in midfield while Ste­phen Mukwala, Isaac Oppong and Georges Mfegue led the lines.

Berekum Chelsea shot into the lead through Kalo Ouattara who headed home a cross from Collins Ameyaw in the 50th minute for the opening goal.

A dominant Berekum Chelsea added to the tally in the 63rd min­ute as Kalo Ouattara scored a brace to give the host a 2-0 lead – winger Collins Ameyaw again provided the assist.

Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim committed a howler in the 85th minute as he spilled the ball onto the path of Patrick Ansu to slot home from close range.

Danlad failed to deal with Shaibu Haruna’s cross as it fell to Patrick Ansu to smash home for the third goal of the match.

The result takes Berekum Chelsea to the eighth spot with 37 points while Asante Kotoko remains in fourth place with 39 points ahead of the other League matches on Saturday and Sunday. —GFA