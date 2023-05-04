3 Boxers join Kurrency Boxing Management stable

Three professional boxers from the Bronx Gym in Accra have sign a three-year managerial contracts with Kurrency Boxing Management.

The boxers include Issifu Sulley, a super bantamweight boxer, lightweight boxer Daniel Quaye and Steven Cofie, a super featherweight.

By the contract, the three boxers would receive support from their management to grow their professional career by rising through the ranks in their various categories.

The deal was witnessed by the Head of Kurrency Boxing Management, Mr Bright Aboagye; Head Coach of the Bronx gym, Mr Carl Lokko; the former Assembly Member of Odododiodoo Constituency, Mr Alfred Nii Ashie among others.

Speaking to the Times Sports after the signing, Mr Aboagye, explained that the decision to go into boxing management was birthed by his love for the sport.

“Boxing has been my calling since. I can’t explain the love I have for it but I have been a boxers’ friend for decades and I support them in my own capacity. I ask always myself what I could do for the boxing community; then I finally decided to go into management to support the careers of young talents,” he explained.

He added that the three boxers were recommended to him by their coach, Lokko and was convinced after watching their training sessions.

He commended the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for the introduction of the professional boxing league, saying that, “it would keep the boxers in shape and increase the love for the sport.”

The Coach of the Bronx Gym, Mr Lokko said securing managerial deals for boxers was not easy because the managers must be convinced beyond reasonable doubt about the quality of the boxers.

One of the newly signed-on boxers, Issifu Sulley expressed his excitement about his new contract, saying that “it has always been his dream to get a manager who will support him in his professional career.”

