New dates for Ghana, Nigeria World Cup playoff

FIFA has revised the dates for next month’s World Cup – Qatar 2022 play-offs between Ghana’s Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The fixture, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 24 and Sunday, March 27, has been moved to Friday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

A FIFA statement said the first leg will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium whereas the second leg takes place at the MoshoodAbiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the world football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.