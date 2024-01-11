Black Stars arrive in Cote d’Ivoire

A 27-man playing staff of the Black Stars and both technical and adminis­trative staff touched down in Cote d’Ivoire yesterday, confident about break­ing an over 40 years Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) drought.

Despite winning the trophy for four times, Ghana has chased the continental silverware to no avail in a couple of decades.

Within that period, the likes of Egypt, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon and others have either stretched the margin or rate of wins with the others also catching up or narrowing the gap on the Black Stars.

A section of the players waiting at the airport

Back home, fans are cautiously optimistic about the Stars chances although they have not been ruled out completely.

But the team’s mood on arrival for the 34th edition of the conti­nental showpiece depicted a side ready to take advantage of their current underdog status to cause a major upset.

Resplendently cladded in stunningly hand-woven kente to showcase Ghana’s rich culture, the team was met on arrival by a cultural troupe amidst drumming and dancing; forcing a few Adowa dance moves from a section of the players including goalkeeper, Richard Ofori.

The 27-member team included Richard Ofori, Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku and Salisu Mohammed.

The others were Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jonathan Sowah and Daniel Amartey.

The rest were Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdoffer with Chris Hughton as the Head Coach.

The Black Stars are paired in a tough and tricky group that has Cape Verde, who they will play in the group opener, the Pharoahs of Egypt to be led by Mohammed Salah, who would be chasing his first AFCON trophy, and Mozam­bique.

BY ANDREW NORTEY