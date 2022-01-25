Hockey: Ghana wins silver

Ghana’s female hockey team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Hockey Cup following a 3-1 defeat to South Africa in the final of the eighth edition of the African Nations Cup on Sunday at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium.

Following their late 2-1 triumph over Zimbabwe in the semis, the Black Sticks booked a place with defending champions South Africa on Sunday as the seven- time champions also hammered Kenya 4-0 in the semis.

South Africa, in Pool A, won all their group matches, bagging 33 goals and conceded one Ghana chalked 13 goals and conceded six in Pool B.

Ghana took an early lead in the sixth minute when Opoku Elizabeth scored from a penalty foul.

The South Africans responded in the 15th minute through Maddocks Charne in the first quarter and scored again through Paton Kristen before Du Plessis Lilian added the third goal in the fourth quarter in the 55th minute to seal their seventh title.

The victory gives South Africa the nod to represent Africa in the female edition of the World Hockey Cup slated for July 1-17 in Netherlands.

Kenya also beat Zimbabwe 3-1 on penalties to win the bronze match after the game ended goalless while Nigeria thrashed Uganda to place fifth in the classification match.

In the male category of the 11th edition, South Africa beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties to emerge winners.

In the male classification match, Ghana came fifth with a 6-1 victory over Uganda and while Nigeria also picked a slim 1-0 over Namibia to win the bronze match.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY