Golf: Hans DeBeer wins 32nd GGA Seniors Open

Hans DeBeer won the 32nd Seniors Open golf championship which took place over the weekend at the Coconut Groove Golf Course at Elmina.

He was followed by Stephen Acquah of Obuasi and Prosper Osei in the Men’s event whiles Rosemond Coggin won the ladies support event.

In all, a total of 48 golfers took part in the exciting competition.

In the Handicap event,J. Ennin triumphed and trailed by Joseph Tieku and Nana Amoakohene.

The Men Group B Scratch event was won by Karim Hawarah; Gad Asante came in second position with Paul Osei Assibey in third with the Handicap event going to Ernest Asimenu and Sarwn Kumar.

The Group B honours went to Rosemond Coggin in first position and Philomena Sedo with the Handicap going to Joana Jackson.

Charles Martey won the 9-holes event with Joy Arkutu winning the Handicap.

Addressing guests at the function, the President of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA), Mr. Michael O. Aggrey was excited at the increased number of participants for the championship.

The tournament attracted players from Tarkwa, Obuasi, Takoradi, Nsuta, Achimota and Centre of the World golf clubs with prizes awarded to the winners.

All participants were given a bone density treatment from Crystal Health worth Gh¢1,000 each with Coconut Grove Beach Resort offering a full board weekend for two voucher to the men and ladies winners.