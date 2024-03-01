Hearts lock horns with Nsoatreman

Newly appointed Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara could not have started his campaign with the Phobians on any better note than the crashing 3-0 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) last Sunday.

Having gone through a difficult and inconsistent patch in the season plus recent Real Tamale United confidence boost against Hearts in recent times, the Phobians remained a little edgy, not knowing their fortunes under the trainer with some experience in the league following an earlier stint with Asante Kotoko.

That feat, has, however, come as a confidence booster, the reason the Phobians have indicated a strong desire to halt the highflying Nsoatreman FC side when they clash in a top match day 19 Ghana Premier League game at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre.

Nsoatreman FC is becoming a household name in the competition following their impressive feats chalked so far, the latest being a 0-1 away win over Bechem United in Bechem Park.

Interestingly, both sides face a similar situation of proving to all that their previous victories were no fluke.

Hearts appear the stronger of the two despite the huge home advantage of Nsoatreman as players up their games to cement places in the new coach’s starting team.

FC Samartex 1996 will remain at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena to host Nations FC in a game the home side is expected to annex the points at stake.

They are enjoying a good run and have been so strong at home so far, making it difficult for Nations FC who appear unpredictable away from home.

Legon Cities lost 2-0 to Karela United last week and therefore face a must-win situation against stubborn Accra Lions.

After the Accra debacle, RTU return to Tamale to face Bofoakwa Tano who also suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Great Olympics at the Sunyani Coronation Park last week.





Accra Great Olympics and Heart of Lions emerged the biggest surprise packages last week after wins over Bofoakwa and Asante Kotoko, respectively.

Both sides clash tomorrow in what could provide a lot of fireworks for their fans.

It was a welcome win for them as they struggle to avoid relegation battles and therefore, facing each other again offers one of them the chance to step further away from the relegation zone.

Dreams FC and Medeama SC would be out of action this weekend due to continental club engagements.

BY ANDREW NORTEY