Impressive turnout at maiden Obuasi Cricket Festival

The maiden Obuasi Cricket Festival ended successfully at the KNUST Obuasi campus over the week­end with over 100 participants in attendance.

The day’s event was to revamp and re-energise active cricket in the area with a total of 54 boys and 46 girls.

The children, between the ages of six and 17 were taken through catching drills, bowling and batting intermittently for two hours, and was followed by a demonstration match by the coaches.

In attendance was the senior national men’s cricket team captain, Samson Kwesi Awe Awiah, who commended the initiative, believ­ing it will have a huge impact on the participants.

Mr Awiah said “the impact has been 100 per cent plus, because this hasn’t happened before in Ghana; to have a cricket festival.

“I want to encourage the organ­isers to keep it up, because we need more of these to get the kids play­ing the sport and get the grassroot come alive to secure our future for the sport.”

Ms Rhyda Ofori Amanfo, Skip­per of the senior national women’s cricket team and organiser of the festival, said it will be an annual event to ensure cricket return to its glory day in Obuasi.

“We decided to revive cricket in Obuasi with this event. I remem­bered how cricket was in those days here. This cricket festival was effectively conducted to comple­ment cricket in the region.

Also present at the event were national female cricket players including Rashidatu Salia, Kate Awuah, Miriam Eshun, Cynthia Konadu Ankobea, Ellen Otu As­ante as well as coaches Prince Jula, Prince Obeng Manu, Dennis Am­ponsah and Maajah Mohammed.

The event was supported by Un­derground Mining Alliance (UMA).

