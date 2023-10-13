Hearts aim to commercialise infrastructure projects

The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak,Togbe Afede XIV,has given hints of the club’s plansto commercialise its infrastructure investments at Pobimanand the office complex at Asylum Down in Accra when completed.

The move, he said, would put the club on the road to self-financ­ing its activities.

Togbe Afede XIV gave the hint on Wednesday at the fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the club at the Civil Servant’s Auditorium in Accra.

According to him, the facilities including the four pitches, the mini golf course, tennis and bas­ketball courts and the new office building would be opened to the public.

“The heavy investment in infrastructure by the club is part of a long-term plan to rebrand the club to make it attractive to corporate sponsors to help run the club on its own.”

“For our four-storey office complex building, the club would need only two floors. The third floor would house the club’s boardroom and trophy gallery while the top floor is used as cor­porate office. The first two floors would go commercial.”

He said the second phase of the Pobiman project is an 80-room hotel project, to enhance the Academy, and make it attractive for teams that wants to hold pre-season and other programmes.

He disclosed that the construc­tion of the stands for the mini sta­dium would start soon to further give the facility the much-needed facelift.

Even before completion, Togbe Afede pointed out that the club was receiving requests from Division One League (DOL) clubs that wants to adopt the Pobiman venue for their home league matches.

Togbe Afede expressed the belief that the office building project would be completed on time for the 112th-anniversary celebrations of the club on No­vember 11.

The meeting received, con­sidered, and adopted the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Reports of the Direc­tors and Auditors.

The meeting voted to review the Directors’ remuneration for the ensuing year and renew the Auditors’ mandate.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY