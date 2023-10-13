HD PLUS Ghana partners Sporty TV …to diversify contents for viewers

SES HD PLUS Ghana, a pre­mium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, have partnered with Sporty TV to offer more sports content for viewers.

The new channel, Sporty TV, was part of efforts to diversify content for viewers.

Mrs Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of the company, said “I am thrilled to announce that HD+ has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first TV service platform in Africa to deliver Sporty TV in HD. This accomplishment perfectly aligns with our overarch­ing vision of democratising premi­um television viewing experiences at an affordable price for satellite

homes in Ghana.”

Mrs Abbiw-Williams explained that Sporty TV HD, was a 24/7 free-to-view channel offering pre­mium sports and will be available on the HD+ platform via channel 152, effective October 2.

She said active subscribers across Ghana would have access to over 500 hours of live football matches from the English Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, international sports leagues ranging from basketball to mixed martial arts (MMA), as well as many other highlights and news documentaries from the most watched international sports shows.

Mr Elias Gallego, The Vice President of Business Devel­opment, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group, said “We are delighted to partner with HD+ to bring Sporty TV in HD Quality to all sports fans in Ghana.

He said “We are set to revo­lutionise the sports broadcasting landscape in Ghana, providing fans with access to an extensive array of premium football content, includ­ing live matches, in-depth analysis, and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage.”

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of SES, the leading global content connectivity solu­tions provider.

SES HD PLUS Ghana, which was founded in December 2020, markets the HD+ Product which promises to provide satellite homes with quality and affordable entertainment options by leverag­ing SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to homes.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE