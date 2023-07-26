Konadu joins Nsoatreman FC as Head Coach

Former Black Stars Assistant Coach, Maxwell Konadu, has been unveiled as the new Head Coach of Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC.

The three-time Ghana Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko signed a two-year deal that will expire at the end of the 2025 league season.

Coach Konadu joins after ending his two-year stint with Legon Cities, where he led them to a ninth place finish last season.

Presenting him to a section of the club’s faithful and playing body, the owner and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, said it was an honour to have the celebrated coach join the club and believes he would take the team to the next level.

Mr Awuah, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West Constituency, disclosed that Konadu ignored offers from Accra Hearts of Oak, Kumasi Kotoko and foreign clubs to sign for the Nsoatre-based club.

“Coach Konadu is here because he believes in the Nsoatreman FC project; if it had been money, I believe we would be singing a different tune today.”

Mr Awuah also introduced the club’s new General Manager, Eric Alagidede, to the gathering.

The experienced football administrator joins the Nsoatre-based club with a wealth of knowledge in the football, having worked previously with Karela United, Westland FC and Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club in different capacities.

The two appointees pledged to work hard to take the club to new heights and urged the fans to get behind the team.

Nsoatreman was the only survivor among the three that joined the elite division – Tamale City and Akyem Kotoku Royals, last season but suffered relegation.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY