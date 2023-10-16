Ghana record double over Guinea Bissau to progress in World Cup qualifiers

Ghana defeated Guinea Bissau 3-0 in the second leg of the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup second leg qualifi­er at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Princesses went into the game with a three goal advantage from the first leg.

Yussif Basigi – Black Princesses coach

The first half of the game ended goalless with the Princesses having the lion’s share of posses­sion and creating numerous goal scoring chances.

Success Ameyaa and Mercy Attobra came close in the 9th and 15th minutes respectively, but could not make it count.

Ghana scored three goals in the second half courtesy Tracy Twum, Wasiima Mohammed and Helen Alormemu.

The pressure from the Prin­cesses yielded results when Tracy Twum found the back of the net in the 49th minute.

Wasiima Mohammed connect­ed a header from success Amey­aa’s corner in the 59th minute to double the lead.

A beautiful play in midfield between Tracy Twum and Helen Alormenu ended at the back of the net when the latter chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 for the Black Princesses.

The 3-0 win gives Ghana a 6-0 aggregate score after winning the 1st leg 3-0 in Bissau last weekend.

The Black Princesses will face Eswatini in the third round qualifiers in search of a ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. –GFA