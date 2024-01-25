Hughton sacked after Ghana AFCON group stage exit

In an apparent response to a rallying call for the sack of Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, following the team’s dismal performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has relieved the coach of his duties.
The action was contained in an FA statement issued late Monday.
The Executive Council (ExCo) also announced a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.
“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect,” the statement said.
It added that “The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,” promising in the coming days to provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.
Hughton’s continuous stay in the helm of affairs of the technical team was called into question by an unacceptable performance from the Black Stars at the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire where the team replicated the performance of the previous AFCON in Cameroun with a group stage exit.
The Stars crashed heavily out of the competition with only two points from a Group B that had Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique to contend with.
The team commenced the campaign on an erratic note, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde and drawing 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique.
What angered fans was the manner of the defeats, having seen the Stars’ lead surrendered by unpardonable errors to raise concerns over commitment and concentration of players.
Hopes of progressing as one of the four best third placed teams also backfired by the unfavourable results chalked in the ongoing games.
Hughton’s Ghana adventure kick started in February 2022 after a brief appointment as the Technical Advisor for the team handled by Dortmund star, Otto Addo.
From his experience in that position, the former Norwich and Newcastle coach took over from Otto Addo who bowed outafter the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Having started the campaign on a sloppy note, Hughton marshalled his charges and were boosted by the return of Kudus Mohammed who scored two goals against Egypt.
The draw against the Pharaohs lifted fans spirit, feeling Hughton’s side would snatch the maximum points against the Mambas of Mozambique to cement a place in the last 16.
However, they threw everything up with late errors that ensured the points were split.
That appeared to be the last straw that forced the FA to make a U-turn on an earlier pledge to back Hughton fully after a fan altercation.
