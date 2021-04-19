DUNK-Ghana launches ‘Inclusive Sport Unites’ project

DUNK-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation based in Accra, Jamestown, on Friday launched the ‘Inclusive Sport Unites’ project.

The project, with the support of Sports for Development (SDF) and the Special Olympics Ghana (SOG), targets persons with disabilities as one of the largest oppressed groups in Ghana that experience marginalisation and stigmatisation which causes negative internal and external perceptions about disability.

Speaking at the launch, a representative from the Special Olympics Ghana, Mrs Phyllis Biney, lauded the initiative and pledged her firm’s support.

“We’re very grateful to DUNK for calling on us. Our support to DUNK will be organising workshop through unified sports with or without mental disabilities.

“We will also help promote social inclusion and develop positive attitudes among the Jamestown community,” she added.

A representative from Sports 4 Development, Antoni Tobias, also pleaded their unflinching support for children and adolescents with disabilities with the opportunity to participate in social life through unified sport and foster social cohesion whiles attaining SDG goal 10.

DUNK stands for Developing Unity, Nurturing Knowledge, a youth-led community-based, Non-Governmental Organisation which has been in operation since 2011.

Currently, DUNK is operating from Nima, Dansoman and Jamestown, reaching over 350 children annually.

CAPTION

Mrs Biney is joined by Mr Tobias (first from left) with other officials from DUNK to do the launch