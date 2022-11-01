Players need fans at stadium – Coach Matic

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Slavko Matic, has urged his players to be focused and work hard to achieve results.

According to him, that was the only way to bring the fans back to the stadium.

Matic made the assertion after taking charge of his first game at the club on Saturday against Bibiani Gold Stars in the ongoing betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) which ended 2-1 in his side’s favour.

The victory, coincidentally, was the first victory for Hearts since their 1-0 match day 29 league game against the same side at the same venue last season.

In his post-match press conference, Coach Matic said his side would continue to fight and work hard to win matches and win the respect of the club’s supporters.

“I need the fans to come out to support the players. The players are the most important ones at the club.”

He expressed satisfaction at the performance of the playing body, stating that they showed character and a winning mentality.

He rued his side’s numerous missed chances, noting that the team needs patience and added that it was important for the players to also have self-belief, confidence and take up more responsibilities.

“I have spent about 10 days with the team and things are beginning to change for the better; a lot more will change about the team in the coming days.”

“We need a good atmosphere in the team. I am working at it to get them in the right frame and shape.”

Coach Matic cautioned the playing body to be professional and committed to the course of the club.

