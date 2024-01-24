Chorkor Boxing gym gets support from 2 institutions

A young, dynamic and vibrant boxing adminis­trator, Derek Kotey, last week presented boxing equip­ment to the Chorkor Champions Boxing gym in Accra.

With support from his partners, More Than a Dream School of Excellence based in the United Kingdom (UK), Mr Kotey pre­sented boxing gloves, water bot­tles, head gears, sneakers, wraps and assorted drinks and water to support the training of young and upcoming amateur boxers in Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.

world champion, Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey, was to support amateur boxing in the deprived Chorkor area and play a role in nurturing the next generation of world champions.

Speaking to the Times Sports after the presentation, the Kotey, who doubles as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alfred Kotey Memorial Boxing, a wing of Am­bition Boxing Promotion owned by experienced boxing promot­er, AlhajiToficMuritala, said the equipment were donated by the CEO of the More Than a Dream School of Excellence CEO, Re­naldo King.

King, he said, is a certified amateur boxing coach training a number of talented youngsters and organizes a series of amateur boxing championships.

“He (Renaldo King) may not be here but follows Ghana’s boxing with keen interest. He is aware of the talented boxers in Ghana some of whom are not able to realize their dream.”

“The school is ready to work with stakeholders to develop the sport at the amateur level and hopes to raise funds to procure more equipment to support gyms in Ghana.

According to Mr. Kotey, his or­ganization which was established in memory of his late father, aims at discovering boxers and groom them to become world champions.

That, he said explains the new partnership between his outfit and the Chorkor Champions Boxing gym and thanked all the stakeholders working to make the project a success.

Mr Bernard Armah, a former boxer and Head Coach of the gym thanked the donors for the support and expressed their read­iness to work harder to raise new amateur warriors in Ghana

