Kotoko, RTU share points

Real Tamale United (RTU) fought from behind to draw 1-1 with Asante Kotoko on match day eight of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The draw means Kotoko remained in third position, with three points separating them and leaders King Faisal, but the Porcupine Warriors have an outstanding game against Hearts of Oak.

Reds Captain Ismail Ganiu’s missed penalty proved costly as the Ghanaian giants went another 90 minutes without a win.

Frank Mbella shot Asante Kotoko into the lead in the 48th minute but his opener was cancelled by David Abagna on 71 minutes.

Asante Kotoko mounted pressure on RTU but the latter’s defence stood tall as the game ended with both sides earning a point. Real Tamale United who gained qualification into the League this season occupy the eigth place with 11