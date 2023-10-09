 BA RFA chairmanship elections on hold

Meanwhile, the Elections Committee of the GFA been postponed indef­initely, the BrongAhafo Regional Football Association Chairman­ship election on security grounds. The election, which was scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2023 was postponed due to security advice of the District Police Command.

The Vice Chairman, Dickson KyereDuah, is facing competition from Dr Charles OseiAnto and Meshack Asante Ameyaw after former Chairman, Ralph Gyam­brah, decided to step down.

Candidates, delegates and stakeholders are to note that the Elections Committee will soon announce a new date for the BrongAhafo Regional election, a statement from the FA said.

Meanwhile, the Council of Southern Africa Football Associ­ations (COSAFA) have congrat­ulated President Simeon-Okraku following his re-election as head of Ghana’s football governing body for another term.

In a statement signed by COSAFA, President Artur de Almeida e Silva, the Southern Africa Football governing body promised to collaborate with the GFA in pursuit of elevating African Football to the rest of the world.

President Simeon-Okraku was on Thursday, October 5, 2023 re-elected for a second term after receiving an outstanding endorse­ment from delegates at the GFA Elective congress in Tamale.

He polled an astonishing 117 votes of the 120 votes cast to retain his seat for the next four-years.

“Dear President Okraku, I, together with the Executive Committee, write to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the entire Ghanaian Football Association on your re-election for a second term as the President of Ghana Football Association. Wishing you all the best for the future, and I hope our paths continue to cross in moments of celebration and collaboration in the pursuit of our common goal – to elevate football in Africa’’ the statement read.–GFA