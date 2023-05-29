Legon Cities worsen Hearts’ plight

Legon Cities’ bid to escape relegation got a huge boost yester­day after securing a vital 1-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak in their Matchday 32 betPawa Gha­na Premier League (GPL) fixture played the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Kofi Kordzi’s splendid strike out­side the box in the dying minutes of the first half was enough to se­cure all the three points for Legon Cities and further deepen the woes of Hearts.

The home side started the game as the aggressive side and nearly found the back of the net as early as the fifth minute with a strike from Zakari Yakubu but his shot was blocked by the Hearts defence.

Cities again threatened the goal area of the visitors in the 22nd minute but goalkeeper Richard At­tah pulled a magnificent save from Kordzi’s shot to deny Legon Cities the lead.

The host had plenty of chanc­es before breaking the deadlock in additional time of the first half through tormentor-in-chief, Kordzi.

Hearts, however, got back into the game in the second half and immediately attempted to find the equaliser with a brilliant header from Linda Mtange but missed the target by inches.

They followed up with a sim­ilar attack in the 53rd minute as Amankwah Baafi made a beautiful run into the goal area of Legon Cities but could not find a touch to his final cross to give his side the equaliser.

Hearts made some few substi­tutions with the introduction of Clinton Appiah for

Albert Dieudonne while Ben­jamin Yorke came on for Gideon Asante.

Clinton Appiah nearly made in­stant impact in the 76th minute but his final touch went wide.

The host, realising they were be­ing exposed, sat deep and defended the only goal until Referee Akumat­ey Franklin ended the mouthwater­ing game.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE