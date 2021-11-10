Accra Lions not after league diadem – Head Coach

Head Coach of Ghana Premier League debutants, Accra Lions, Andreas Rainer Kraft, says the club’s aim was not to win the Ghana Premier League in its maiden participation.

The focus, he said, was to perform creditably and survive the season.

The newly-promoted side has picked just a point from two games.

However, coach Rainer Kraft says he and his bosses are not disappointed at the result.



Reacting to the team’s show in the league, he said that there is no pressure from anyone.



“Whoever knows Accra Lions well would know that our focus is to educate players and make them ready for the international market; this is what we have done in the past and will continue to do that.”



The German-born coach said his target was to finish in the first half of the table.



On the game against Great Olympics, he said the performance was not disappointing but admitted they have to learn very fast.



“We are not too disappointed at the loss because the league is a marathon and I prepared the team for 34 matches and not just one match.”



He conceded that the team lost concentration after the first goal.



“We lost it after the second goal, we were not patient enough; we started to overdo things our way. Everybody wanted to do more than necessary and lost our style of play.”





Lions will next travel to Dawu to play as guests of Dreams FC.

