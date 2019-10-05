Ghana Gas to the aid of Gt. Accra handball

The Ghana Gas Company Limited (GGCL) has presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 to the Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) to become the new title sponsor of the Greater Accra Handball League.

The company would also become headline sponsors of other tournaments of GAHA and from henceforth the league would be known as the Ghana Gas Handball League (GGHL).

Speaking at a short ceremony at the head office of GGCL at Roman Ridge in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Ben Asante, said the donation was to express his outfit’s interest in supporting and developing least financed sports especially handball in the country.

“We have identified sports as one of the avenues to express our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and we tried to look at sporting disciplines that have the minimum funding to advance their development agenda,” he explained.

According to Mr. Asante, helping lesser known sports to meet their development goals was their priority, saying that money was needed to development the sports which could either in terms of facility or equipments.

He said the GGCL was considering having a handball team to participate in the Greater Accra Handball league.

He said it was the hope of GGCL that the money would be used in acquiring equipments and build facilities to grow the sport.

The President of GAHA, Paul Kofi Yesu Dadzie said over the years, the association had written to various corporate bodies to support the association “but we thank God Ghana Gas has responded to our call for help.”

He said over the years, the league had received some appreciable level of support from some institutions but said the onus lied on the executives of the association to see to the success of the league.

Mr Dadzie pleaded with the CEO of GGCL to provide the association with a gym to help the players train for events.

He said the association pays for training at some venues which was a burden on the leadership of GAHA and promised to use the money judiciously to enhance handball in the country.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU