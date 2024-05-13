FA, Lele Foods sign 3-yr pact
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited as the official meal partner of the Association for the next three years.
Under the partnership, the company will provide support for the GFA with cash and products.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony last week, the GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, said his administration has enjoyed tremendous support from Corporate Ghana over the last four and a half years to help with the developmental agenda, which has been massive and visible for all to see.
“The coming on board of Lele Tasty Foods is another significant step in our forward march towards raising the needed resources to prosecute our agenda to make Ghana football great again.”
According to him, Lele holds a prominent position in their chosen segments of the Ghanaian market; its products have become household names in Ghana, and they believe that their coming together in this partnership with the FA will strengthen and lead to heightened performance by the two organisations.
Mr Okraku indicated his outfit’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity throughout the course of the partnership.
He assured Lele of the FA’s dedication to deliver tangible, value, and maximising impact on their sponsorship investment.
The Group Chief Executive of Lele, Mr. Hussein Jaber, expressed gratitude to the Football Association for the opportunity provided for the collaboration.
He emphasised the company’s commitment to support and help elevate the country’s most revered sport.
“Together with the GFA, we aim to support the development of football in Ghana,” He added
BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY