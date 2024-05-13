FA, Lele Foods sign 3-yr pact

The Ghana Football Asso­ciation (GFA) has unveiled Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited as the official meal partner of the Association for the next three years.

Under the partnership, the com­pany will provide support for the GFA with cash and products.

Speaking at the unveiling cere­mony last week, the GFA Presi­dent, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, said his administration has enjoyed tremendous support from Corpo­rate Ghana over the last four and a half years to help with the devel­opmental agenda, which has been massive and visible for all to see.

“The coming on board of Lele Tasty Foods is another significant step in our forward march towards raising the needed resources to prosecute our agenda to make Gha­na football great again.”

According to him, Lele holds a prominent position in their chosen segments of the Ghanaian market; its products have become house­hold names in Ghana, and they believe that their coming together in this partnership with the FA will strengthen and lead to heightened performance by the two organisa­tions.

Mr Okraku indicated his outfit’s unwavering commitment to up­holding the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity throughout the course of the partnership.

He assured Lele of the FA’s dedication to deliver tangible, value, and maximising impact on their sponsorship investment.

The Group Chief Executive of Lele, Mr. Hussein Jaber, expressed gratitude to the Football Associa­tion for the opportunity provided for the collaboration.

He emphasised the company’s commitment to support and help elevate the country’s most revered sport.

“Together with the GFA, we aim to support the development of football in Ghana,” He added

