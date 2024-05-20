Telecel Ghana CEO calls for multilateral collaboration, investment in digital public infrastructure

The Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai has made a clarion call for stronger multilateral partnerships and cooperation between industry, government, and investors to accelerate the growth of digital public infrastructure in Africa.

Delivering the keynote remarks on ‘Digital Infrastructure and Innovation: Accelerating Africa’s Development’ at the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) session of the 3i Africa Summit last Wednesday, she outlined a roadmap for leveraging technology to fast-track digital infrastructure, innovation and literacy across the continent.

“My first call on the topic is for cooperation and partnership between governments, industry, domestic direct investors and foreign direct investors to work together on increasing digital public infrastructure if we are serious about it. Let’s not just discuss, let’s implement,” Ms Obo-Nai said.

She highlighted three key areas that require attention to expedite the integration of technology into public service to benefit every community – infrastructure, innovation, and digital literacy.

Hosted by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications under the auspices of the 3i Africa Summit, the MT4D sessions also hosted multiple panel discussions with experts from the field of technology, innovation and public information, who shared insights and solutions on expanding digital public infrastructure for inclusive development.

Citing a report on the state of mobile internet connectivity in sub-Saharan Africa that showed that 15 per cent of people on the continent remain without network coverage, and 59 per cent have coverage but are not connected, she advocated expansion of safe, resilient and high-quality communication.

“As a service provider, Telecel, we believe in investing in network infrastructure and will continue to do so. However, we also believe in participating in infrastructure sharing and co-investment programmes to close the gap,” she said. “This will ensure the much-needed progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 9 to provide universal and affordable access to the internet across Africa,” she said.

Quoting the e-Conomy Africa report which revealed that Africa’s digital economy is one of the largest overlooked investment opportunities with the potential to add US$180 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2025, she urged stakeholders to invest in Africa’s innovative capacity and prioritise invention in schools and industry.

“Innovation is the fuel that powers progress and drives change. We must be more deliberate and invest in tapping into the innovative capacity of our talents and prioritise innovation in schools and industry to drive development at scale.”

Making the case for the scaling up and adoption of digital literacy programmes in schools to equip African youth with skills for the digital economy, Ing. Obo-Nai said, “If we have the infrastructure and sort out all the innovative solutions, will we have an African population ready to take advantage of it and accelerate our development?”

With Africa’s working-age population projected to increase to approximately 450 million individuals by 2035, she believed expanding internet accessibility holds the potential to generate millions of job opportunities and upskill young people for tech opportunities in the digital landscape.

“Governments and businesses must invest in digital literacy programmes to equip African youth with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy, from coding to digital marketing to cybersecurity and data analytics. Instil digital technology knowledge in our young people right from primary school and build their exposure,” she said.

She advised stakeholders to go beyond the dialogues and implement the shared solutions to ensure the acceleration of Africa’s development through digital public infrastructure.

“Together, we must crack the code to realise the full potential of Africa’s digital revolution and development,” she said.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE