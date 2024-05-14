Golfers gear up for PGA Masters June 6-8

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana is set to host its flagship PGA Masters on June 6–8 at the Damang Golf Club in the Western region.

This follows the successful or­ganisation of the Golden Classic event held at the Centre of the World Golf Course in Tema which served as the first qual­ifier to December’s main event in Damang.

Ahead of the June date to secure qualification, top golfers across the country are gearing up for the upcom­ing PGA Masters event which is the second in the series of the qualifiers for the PGA Open 2024.

The qualifiers dubbed ‘Road to Damang’ is to enable organisers select 22 top players for the Decem­ber showdown.

Alhaji Ahmed Padori, PGA’s Direc­tor of Operations, has indicated in a statement that the tournament was very crucial for players who are outside the top 10 on the order of merit table and equally those within.

“Due to the situation at hand,the stakes have become very high and stakeholders within the golfing fraternity are expecting fierce competition among the players including good results,” he said.

Expected to heighten competition are top notch, golfers like Vincent Tor­gah, Kojo Barni, Augus­tine Manasseh, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Emos Korblah and Brave Mensah plus a few of the new faces among the junior profession­als who are knocking hard on the doors of the senior profes­sionals.

Alhaji Ahmed Padori said that he was expecting a tough and competitive tournament.

“I have picked up infor­mation that the golfers are gearing up for the competi­tion with daily training and I can only hope that the level will always improve as we have been witnessing during past competitions.”

