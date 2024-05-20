Telecel Ghana Foundation provides free healthcare to 2000 beneficiaries in post-rebranding regional tour

Telecel Ghana Foundation in a remarkable display of social responsibility, has launched community outreaches through its Healthfest initiative, providing free medical screening and medical consultation to about 2000 beneficiaries in Takoradi, Kumasi, and Koforidua.

The outreach forms part of the organisation’s rebranding efforts, highlighting Telecel Ghana Foundation’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of beneficiaries and bringing healthcare access closer to communities.

Under the new banner of Telecel Ghana Foundation, the team embarked on multiple outreaches across three regions – Western, Ashanti, and Eastern, reinforcing its commitment to improving health outcomes in communities.

At the first stop of the tour in Takoradi, the Healthfest team visited the Takoradi Market Circle, providing over 400 residents with comprehensive health screenings, medical consultations, and essential medications, covering common but serious conditions like malaria, Hepatitis B, hypertension, among others at no cost.

The journey continued to Kumasi, where the Healthfest coincided with the official launch of the Telecel Ghana brand at Adum.

Over 1000 beneficiaries were offered free health screenings for ailments such as hypertension, blood sugar levels, malaria, Hepatitis B, etc.

During the final tour in Koforidua, over 500 people benefited from free screening, medical consultation, and free medication.

Augusta Andrews, the Acting Director for Legal and External Affairs at Telecel Ghana expressed her enthusiasm about the impact of the Healthfest, stating, “Seeing such a strong turnout and positive response from the communities truly underscores the value of our Healthfest initiative. Our commitment to Ghana isn’t just about providing telecommunications; it is about creating tangible, positive changes in the everyday lives of our people. Seeing a child smile after getting the all-clear, or an elder relieved after a consultation, is what drives us. It is a testament to how businesses can and should play a role in the health and prosperity of the communities they serve”, she added.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Foundation, Sustainability, and External Communications Manager, highlighted the importance of such initiatives:

She said, “In many communities, access to healthcare can be limited. By bringing these vital services directly to the people, we are not just treating illnesses but also empowering the community with knowledge and tools to take charge of their health.”

Nana Kwame, a beneficiary from Adum- Kumasi noted “We are grateful for the support of Telecel Ghana Foundation, which has not only provided immediate medical relief but has also empowered our community by making healthcare accessible.”

