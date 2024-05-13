Nsoatreman, Bofoakwa Tano FC for FA Cup final
Nsoatreman FC defeated Legon Cities 2-1 in the MTN FA Cup first semi-final on Saturday to advance to an epic final.
Two first half goals from Afetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu were enough for the Nsoatre-based side to progress to their first ever final.
Nsoatreman were the better of the two in front of goal with 16-year-old confident- looking Afetorgbor Foster opening the scoring with a powerful drive in the 35th minute.
Legon Cities goalkeeper Joseph Kumah failed to hold onto the ball as it slipped through his hands on a rainy pitch at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.
Eric Osei Bonsu rattled home the second for Nsoatreman three minutes later after he delivered a belter inside the box after beating his marker.
William Kweku Adjei pulled one back for Legon Cities in the 58th minute.
Nsoatreman will face BofoakwaTano FC in the finals on June 23 at the Legon Stadium.
Bofoakwa secured the other final ticket after beating Dreams FC 2-1 in extra-time.
Goals from Aboagye Dacosta and Elijah Addai on 47th and 92nd minutes for BofoakwaTano FC dwarfed a 60th minute penalty by Emmanuel Agyei for Dreams to hand the Sunyanilads victory.s