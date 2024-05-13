Nsoatreman, Bofoakwa Tano FC for FA Cup final

Nsoatreman FC defeated Legon Cities 2-1 in the MTN FA Cup first semi-final on Saturday to advance to an epic final.

Two first half goals from Afetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu were enough for the Nsoatre-based side to progress to their first ever final.

Nsoatreman were the better of the two in front of goal with 16-year-old confident- looking Afetorgbor Foster opening the scoring with a powerful drive in the 35th minute.

Legon Cities goalkeeper Joseph Kumah failed to hold onto the ball as it slipped through his hands on a rainy pitch at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Eric Osei Bonsu rattled home the second for Nsoatreman three minutes later after he delivered a belter inside the box after beating his marker.

William Kweku Adjei pulled one back for Legon Cities in the 58th minute.

Nsoatreman will face Bofoak­waTano FC in the finals on June 23 at the Legon Stadium.

Bofoakwa secured the other final ticket after beating Dreams FC 2-1 in extra-time.

Goals from Aboagye Dacosta and Elijah Addai on 47th and 92nd minutes for BofoakwaT­ano FC dwarfed a 60th minute penalty by Emmanuel Agyei for Dreams to hand the Sunyanilads victory.s