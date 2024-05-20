Fidelity Bank celebrates mothers at major markets

In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate Mother’s Day, Fidelity Bank visited female entrepreneurs, particularly self-employed individuals and micro-enterprises in Kaneshie, Tudu, Okaishie, Kantamanto, and Kejetia Markets. This initiative served a dual purpose: celebrating mothers while fostering stronger customer relationships.

The initiative aimed to appreciate their loyalty, strengthen customer engagement, and empower women-led businesses.

The selected customers were treated to exciting packages as a token of appreciation for their continued loyalty to Fidelity Bank.

Leading the bank’s team on these visits was Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail and Business Banking. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the women for choosing Fidelity Bank as their financial partner.

“We are incredibly grateful for your trust and confidence in us,” Nana Esi declared. “Your business is not only important to us, but it is also vital to the growth of our nation’s economy. You, the amazing women entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in our markets are the backbone of many families and communities. We recognise the hard work and dedication you put into your businesses, and we are honoured to support you in any way we can.”

She continued: “Today, we also want to celebrate you as mothers. You play a critical role in nurturing future generations and shaping the society we live in. We commend you for your strength, resilience, and unwavering love for your families. We hope these gifts are a small token of our appreciation for everything you do”.

Anna Aidoo, one of the female entrepreneurs who banks with Fidelity Bank at Tudu Market, was delighted to receive her gift and hear Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst’s words of appreciation.

“This is such a wonderful surprise. It means a lot to me that Fidelity Bank would take the time to come out and show us how much they value our business,” she said.

Other customers echoed Ms. Aidoo’s sentiments, expressing their appreciation for Fidelity Bank’s focus on women-owned businesses.

They praised the bank’s financial products and services designed to meet the specific needs of female entrepreneurs, such as tailored loans and training programmes on financial literacy and business management.

In a related development, Fidelity Bank also rewarded the top 3 transactors on the Fidelity Mobile App in the ‘Dine with Mom’ promo.

The winners were presented with special Mother’s Day dinner vouchers which allowed them to treat their mothers or other cherished loved ones to a fabulous meal at one of the premier hotels in Accra.

Fidelity Bank’s market visits and ‘Dine with Mom’ promo highlight their recognition of women in business and their commitment to empowering women. By recognising the contributions of female entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, the bank underscores its dedication to supporting a vital sector of the Ghanaian economy.

BY TIMES REPORTER