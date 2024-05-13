GA inaugurates LOC for CAA Region II Athletics Championship

An 11- member Local Organis­ing Committee (LOC) has been inaugurated by Ghana Athletics (GA).

The Committee, chaired by Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, will be responsible for the organisation of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Cham­pionship to be hosted by Ghana.

Scheduled for June 3-6, the event that serves as a qualifier for Paris 2024 Olympics will be held at the Legon Sports Stadium.

The members include Dr Kwame Baah Nuako, GNPC – Chairman, Charles Osei Asibey, Ghana Athletics -Vice Chair­man, Andrew Ackah, Fadi Fatal, Rhodalene Owusu Ansong, Bawa Alhassan, Edwin Amankwah, Phillipina Frimpong, Christine Ashley, Augustine Amissare, and Daniel Duut.

Inaugurating the Committee, Mr William Cartey, Chief Direc­tor of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), thanked CAA for awarding Ghana the rights to host the international championship.

As the first major event after the African Games in Ghana, Mr Cartey believes the event will ad­dress the concerns of people who wonder what happens with the facility after the multi-sport event.

He commended members of the Committee for accepting the appointment and charged them to give their best to stage a success­ful championship.

Commenting further, Mr Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics, said there was no doubt about the success of the game’s organisation.

“It will be another success story for athletics. We’ll not allow the facility to lie fallow; it will be ac­tively used to make the investment worthy.”

He said the CAA Region II event would be followed by two other major championships that will attract top athletes to Ghana.

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Dodzi Numekevor, commend­ed GA for its hard work that seem to have earned the confidence of CAA.

As a platform for the Olym­pic Games, he urged the GA to take advantage of the hosting to qualify more athletes to the Olympiad.

The event, he disclosed, will attract 15 nations, with each allowed to present a team of 30 members.

Dr Baah-Nuakoh urged the media to make it a responsibility to publicise the event.

He said that although the peri­od for preparation was short, the presence of world class facilities will shift the focus to organisa­tion.

Approximately, he said close to 450 athletes were expected for the athletics festival to thrill athletics fans across the country and continent of Africa.

