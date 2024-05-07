Legon Cities, Olympics charged

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Legon Cities FC, have been charged with a breach of Sections 16(1)(b) and 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019 following their match day 29 game against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday.

According to the FA prosector, Legon Cities refused to change its strips and that constitutes miscon­duct which brought the game into disrepute. They have until tomor­row to respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, Accra Great Olym­pics have also been charged with a breach of Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 following their game against Medeama SC last Sunday.

An FA statement said “they failed to ensure the safety of the Match Officials and their supporters be­haved inappropriately.”

They also have until close of work tomorrow to respond to the charges.