‘Ghana Jersey heavy to wear’

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has underlined the gravity of being part of Ghana’s national football team by tagging the Ghanaian jersey as a ‘heavy one.’

He said this in an interview with Canal+ as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign in June with a tough game against Mali lined up.

The Black Stars head into the game on the back of a terrible 2023 AFCON which they crash out at the group stage.

Ghana failed to win a game in three outings by losing to Cape Verde and drawing 2-2 with Egypt and Mozambique, respectively.

As the nation continues its quest to end a 42-year title drought, Ayew believes that Ghana will bounce back from this difficult spell.

“The players start by getting used to it, by understanding what it means to wear this jersey, which means a lot to millions of people. The jersey is ‘very heavy’ to wear and you need to have broad shoul­ders. I know we will bounce back. We are going through a bad time but we will get through this, I am sure.”

Dede Ayew is aiming to play in his 10th AFCON next year.

