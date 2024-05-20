President Akufo-Addo receives Senegalese President

The President of Senegal, Bassirou Dio­maye Faye, on Friday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House as part of his official visit to the country.

The visit formed part of his “friendship and working” tour of the bigwig nations in West Africa including Nigeria and La Cote d’Ivoire.

• President Akufo-Addo (left) welcoming President, Basirrou Diomaye Faye to the Jubilee House

He was accompanied by his ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Security among a host of high profile Senegalese.

Welcoming him to the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Ad­do said the visit was not only historic but also refreshing for the bond of friendship that had existed between the two coun­tries over the years.

He said the election of President Faye was a source of reassurance for all who were interested in the democratic future of Ghana.

“At one time, Senegal’s repu­tation as a country committed to the principles of democrat­ic accountability, respect for human rights law was being jeopardised. But fortunately good sense prevailed.”

President Akufo-Addo said even though the visit by his counterpart was a brief one, it was a very important one, stressing that “As you’re aware I went for his inauguration because of the history between our two countries and also be­cause his election was a source of reassurance to those of us who believe in the democratic future of our region and con­tinent.”

He said at a point it appeared as though Senegal’s reputation as a country committed to the principles of democratic accountability, respect for hu­man rights and rule of law was being jeopardised, however, good sense prevailed, elections were held and Bassirou Faye emerged as the clear convincing winner of the election.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the manner in which President Faye ascended to the presidency had brought peace and unity to his country adding that “Senegal is going to play a very important role in the development of the ECOWAS community.”

“We are lucky in having a new leader in Senegal and he is going to help us to try and resolve the big problem that we have in the ECOWAS commu­nity, and that is the purported departure of three of the key figures, key nations…that is Niger Burkina Faso and Mali,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism in the fact that President Faye was very much committed to what could be done to revive the dialogue that would enable ECOWAS extend a hand of brotherhood and friendship to those mem­bers who had exited.

“It is historically a very important set of measures to be taken to let it happen,” he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo said the election of President Faye has rekindled hope for the youth especially in Ghana and all of them now want to be president.

President Faye commended President Akufo-Addo’s Pan African credentials and pledged to seek counsel on his ideals to­wards desired levels of African integration.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL