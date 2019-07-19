Cameroon Referee Alioum officiates the big game

CONFEDERATION of African Football (CAF) has appointed Cameroonian referee Neant Alioum to officiate in tonight’s AFCON final between Algeria and Senegal.

He replaces South Africa’s Victor Gomes whom CAF had announced earlier on Wednesday on its social media platforms as going to be in the centre at the Cairo International Stadium.

According to reports, CAF made a mistake by prematurely announcing Gomes as the match referee for the final.

Instead, Cameroonian referee Alioum with two of his assistant referees in Evarist Menkouande and Elvis Nguegoue – also coming from Cameroon – will handle Africa’s biggest match.

Despite Gomes’ controversial exclusion, South Africa’s assistant referee Zakhele Siwela has been appointed as the third assistant referee for the final in Cairo.