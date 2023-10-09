WHO walks to mark Diamond Jubilee

To commemorate its Di­amond Jubilee celebra­tion, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has organised a health walk to pro­mote awareness on Non-Com­municable diseases.

Dubbed; ‘Walk the talk,’ the one hour walk started from the StateHouse and moved towards the Ridge roundabout and branched to the Liberation road all the way to the AkoAdjei Interchange.

The group turned right towards Police Headquarters, took a right turn again towards the Ghana Institute of Journal­ism (GIJ) road and walked to the Kofi Annan ICT Centre and turned left to the State House.

The six Kilometers walkbrought together staff of WHO, their partners was opened to the general public and had hundreds of people in attendance, claddedin celebra­tory T-shirts.