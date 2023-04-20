Street Academy holds Easter picnic for street children

Street Academy, a sports and cultural academy for street children, last Monday organised Easter picnic for school and vulnerable children in Accra.

The event was to make the children have a feel of the Easter celebration.

It was supported by Miss Ghana UK Foundation, Zenzero Association and Sister Deborah.

Chief Executive Officer of the Academy, Mr Ataa Lartey, said it was an annual programme during which children were fed and supported to have fun.

He said it was appropriated to invest in children who had potentials, but lacked formal education.

Mr Lartey noted that the Academy focused on the well-being of children and allowed them to exhibit their talents through sports, cultural, and vocational skills.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the Academy takes 80 children between the ages of 10 to 16 from the streets every aca­demic year and enrol them into public schools.

Some of the children stay in the Academy for about three years and others are support­ed through university education, with many provided with educational materials and funds to enhance their stay in school.

Miss Ghana UK Foundation, Mrs Mavis Osei, Director, in an interview with the GNA stated that it was joy to see the children smile always, hence there’s a need to support the Academy to embark on such event.

She added that: “it was the passion of the foundation to always support the children on the street as they were the future leaders.”

Mrs Osei, therefore, appealed to other coop­erate organisation to always help the needy in the society.

Ms Debora Owusu-Bonsu, popularly known in the entertainment industry as “Sis Derby” emphasised the need of the general public to always put smiles on the faces of children, most importantly those on the street.

She reiterated on the need that most of the children could not afford such a meal on their own.

“Children are innocent so we really need to take care of them and make them feel loved and cared for,” she added.

The Academy was established in 1986 by Ataa Lartey, a sports enthusiast and social worker, as a youth programme to tap talents in sports and cultural activities. — GNA